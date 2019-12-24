Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.52. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $965.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.06 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 221.38%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 284,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,051. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,273.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

