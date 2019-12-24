Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.25

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 108002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,301 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,023,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after purchasing an additional 756,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 320.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 663,627 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 271.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 741,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 541,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,949,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after buying an additional 523,870 shares in the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

