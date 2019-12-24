Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report sales of $17.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $26.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $64.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $70.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $111.07 million, with estimates ranging from $55.10 million to $240.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 159.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

SGMO opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,432,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $8,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after acquiring an additional 596,573 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 247.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 634,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

