Santos (ASX:STO) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.38

Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$8.38 ($5.94) and last traded at A$8.32 ($5.90), with a volume of 623041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$8.32 ($5.90).

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$8.16 and a 200-day moving average of A$7.45.

Santos Company Profile (ASX:STO)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

