SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $143.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAP is benefiting from strong growth in cloud and software revenues, and expanding customer base. Robust adoption of S/4HANA, C/4HANA, Fieldglass, Concur and SuccessFactors Employee Central solutions hold promise. Further, SAP's alliances with Microsoft, Accenture and Verizon favor business prospects. Moreover, synergies from Qualtrics acquisition are enabling SAP to bolster Customer Experience segment revenues. Additionally, strong demand for the company’s Intelligent Spend offerings among enterprises holds promise. Nonetheless, integration risks related to acquisitions are likely to limit margin expansion. Moreover, increasing investments to enhance cloud-based offerings are anticipated to weigh on bottom-line growth at least in the near term.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $133.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.99. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. SAP’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,041,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,263 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SAP by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,317,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,274,000 after buying an additional 34,956 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.8% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 101,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 56.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 524,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

