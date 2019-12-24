Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.40.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $135.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.61. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,474,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,304,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.