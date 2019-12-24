Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $173.00. The stock had previously closed at $134.17, but opened at $135.58. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $134.16, with a volume of 58,779 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SRPT. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.80.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $52,474,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,902,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 359,160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 405,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,074.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 283,766 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,232,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after purchasing an additional 232,752 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.