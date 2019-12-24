Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

STSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ STSA opened at $18.05 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $19.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($1.25). Analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $533,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,501,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,379,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.