SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

SBGSY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.17. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

