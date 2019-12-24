Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €56.00 by Warburg Research

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €56.00 ($65.12) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on G24. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.50 ($71.51) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.40 ($64.42) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €56.98 ($66.26).

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €58.65 ($68.20) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €54.78 and its 200-day moving average is €51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a PE ratio of 42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €38.28 ($44.51) and a 12-month high of €59.35 ($69.01).

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

