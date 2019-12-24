Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 262 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

LON:SENS opened at GBX 69.92 ($0.92) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.27. The company has a market capitalization of $89.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.81. Sensyne Health has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 190 ($2.50).

Sensyne Health Company Profile

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

