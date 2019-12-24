Sentinel Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:STNLU) Stake Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sentinel Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:STNLU) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sentinel Energy Services were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Sentinel Energy Services by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 39,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period.

STNLU stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. Sentinel Energy Services Inc has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Sentinel Energy Services Profile

Sentinel Energy Services Inc is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company seeks to focus its search for a target business in the energy services and equipment industry, with an emphasis on oil and gas services and equipment globally.

