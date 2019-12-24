Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Serengeti Resources Inc (CVE:SIR) fell 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, 106,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 95,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market cap of $22.92 million and a P/E ratio of 210.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Serengeti Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIR)

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika copper-gold deposit covering an area of 9,418 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also explores for silver and molybdenum resources. The company was formerly known as Serengeti Minerals Ltd.

