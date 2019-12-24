SF Capital (SFCP) Market Cap Tops $64,050.00

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 74.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One SF Capital token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 90.9% higher against the US dollar. SF Capital has a total market cap of $64,050.00 and $46.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.01178820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00118776 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,198,265 tokens. SF Capital's official website is www.sfcapital.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SF Capital

SF Capital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

