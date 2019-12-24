Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SCVL has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

