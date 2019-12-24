Shoe Carnival Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,091 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,152% compared to the average daily volume of 167 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,155,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 978.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 204,856 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth approximately $4,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 463.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 143,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after buying an additional 120,168 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 13.88%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

