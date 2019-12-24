SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

SIBN opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. SI-Bone has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.36 million, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of -0.59.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 54.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. Equities analysts expect that SI-Bone will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-Bone news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott A. Yerby sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $361,332.23. Insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,476 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the third quarter worth $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SI-Bone in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SI-Bone by 50.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SI-Bone by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

