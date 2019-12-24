Sidoti Raises Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target to $48.00

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its price target upped by Sidoti from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MATX. ValuEngine cut shares of Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Matson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. Matson has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Matson had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $572.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Matson will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other Matson news, SVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $175,411.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,533.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,255.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,732 shares of company stock worth $530,748 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Matson by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth about $78,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

