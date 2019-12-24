Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

SIMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $49.78.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 18.8% in the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 706,826 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after buying an additional 111,675 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,983 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5,981.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,784 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 517,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

