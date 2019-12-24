Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WINR opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

Get Simplicity Esports and Gaming alerts:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as a virtual reality gaming and sports entertainment company in the United States and India. It owns and operates approximately 30 family entertainment centers across India, as well as a center in the United States. It offers an interactive and fun experience to customers at its centers, blending augmented reality and virtual reality and other games, indoor sports simulation entertainment, and food and beverage options to corporate customers, families, friends, and children.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.