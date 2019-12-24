SmartCash (SMART) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20,908.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $20,908.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinBene. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,439.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.01743426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.39 or 0.02575722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00554859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00642487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010891 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00053931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00383016 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Braziliex, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

