Snc-Lavalin Group Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (TSE:SNC)

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.31 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.75.

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$30.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of -5.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$15.47 and a 52-week high of C$48.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Snc-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is -9.10%.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.