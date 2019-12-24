Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Software (ETR:SOW) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

SOW has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.85 ($38.20).

Shares of SOW stock opened at €31.41 ($36.52) on Tuesday. Software has a 12-month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 12-month high of €35.22 ($40.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.80.

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

