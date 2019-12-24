Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $692.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. 14.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.