SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) & Information Analysis (NYSE:IAIC) Critical Contrast

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis -6.53% -39.07% -20.16% SolarWinds 74.35% 8.43% 4.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Information Analysis and SolarWinds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A SolarWinds 2 1 5 0 2.38

SolarWinds has a consensus target price of $21.79, indicating a potential upside of 19.11%. Given SolarWinds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Information Analysis.

Risk & Volatility

Information Analysis has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of SolarWinds shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Information Analysis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SolarWinds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Information Analysis and SolarWinds’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $8.93 million 0.19 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A SolarWinds $833.09 million 6.83 -$102.07 million $0.57 32.09

Information Analysis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SolarWinds.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Information Analysis on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Information Analysis Company Profile

Information Analysis Incorporated engages in developing and maintaining information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and performing professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. The company develops and provides Web-based and mobile device solutions, including electronic forms conversions for various agencies of the federal government, data analytics, and legacy software migration and modernization. It also sells third-party software products, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure. The company provides a suite of network management software that provides real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of system management products, which monitor and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure. It also offers cloud-based monitoring of the full IT stack whether deployed in the cloud or on-premise; and AppOptics, which integrates application performance, server infrastructure monitoring, and custom metrics into one unified cloud-based solution. Its cloud management products enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and Web performance management. In addition, the company provides IT service management solutions to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver outsourced IT services and manage their own businesses. Its remote monitoring and management software, which monitors desktops, laptops, servers, and mobile devices across operating systems and platforms. Further, it offers an email protection and archiving platform on a standalone basis that protects businesses from phishing, malware, and other email-borne threats. The company markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

