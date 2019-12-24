Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Unlikely to Affect Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price

News stories about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of 1.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,350.63 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,364.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,321.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,214.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

