South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Financial Analysis

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares N/A N/A N/A South Plains Financial 13.56% 11.04% 0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MetroCity Bankshares and South Plains Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

MetroCity Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.20%. South Plains Financial has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.61%. Given South Plains Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe South Plains Financial is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and South Plains Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A South Plains Financial $170.21 million 2.20 $29.29 million N/A N/A

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares.

Summary

South Plains Financial beats MetroCity Bankshares on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services. It operates through branches located in Duluth, Johns Creek, Suwanee and Norcross, Georgia; Opelika and Montgomery, Alabama; Centreville, Virginia; Grand Prairie and Dallas, Texas; Fort Lee, New Jersey; and Bayside, New York. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Doraville, Georgia.

About South Plains Financial

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc.

