South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 target price on South State and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of SSB opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. South State has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $164.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.79 million. South State had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that South State will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Roquemore sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $364,834.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 26,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

