SparksPay Price Tops $0.0008 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $4,412.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

