SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.15 Per Share

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.1451 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Shares of RWR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.48. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $106.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

