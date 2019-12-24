SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1604 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XITK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.21. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35.

