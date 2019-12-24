SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1747 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA CNRG traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.