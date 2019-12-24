SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.248 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

SIMS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

