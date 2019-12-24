SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1164 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR NYSE Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

XNTK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,996. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $53.99 and a 1 year high of $82.24.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

