SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1449 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of SPEU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,696. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $36.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21.

