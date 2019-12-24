SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1605 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.80. 3,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $41.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

