SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3879 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of ONEO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.31. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.95.

