SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2068 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $57.06. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,574. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.29.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

