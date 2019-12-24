SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:XAR)

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1255 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

XAR traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.83. 48,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,060. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.36. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.23 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88.

