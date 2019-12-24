SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $97.00 and last traded at $96.46, with a volume of 62518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.00%.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 145,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

