SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Declares $0.83 Semi-annual Dividend

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.8318 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:GXC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,884. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.83. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

