SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Raises Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.8633 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

NYSEARCA:WDIV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.98. 2,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,272. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $72.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.70.

