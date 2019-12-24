SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3462 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

NYSEARCA:XWEB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.53. The stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.39. SPDR S&P Internet ETF has a one year low of $69.99 and a one year high of $93.81.

