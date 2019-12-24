SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0479 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of XES remained flat at $$8.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 566,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,798. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.