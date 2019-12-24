SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0432 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,697. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $69.55 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.90.

