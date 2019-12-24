SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of XTN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.82. 2,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,782. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.67.

