Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) Receives GBX 128 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 128 ($1.68).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 149 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

LON:SPI traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 141.20 ($1.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 141 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $566.33 million and a PE ratio of 35.30.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

