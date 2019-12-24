Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $8.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,754. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

