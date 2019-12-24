Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.07.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,023 shares of company stock worth $8,878,393. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Square by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 67.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Square by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.71. Square has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

