Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $161,000 Holdings in IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.23% of IEC Electronics worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of IEC Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IEC. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of IEC Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded IEC Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN IEC opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. IEC Electronics Corp has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

